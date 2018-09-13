The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's player ratings for FIFA 19 have been revealed.

Aaron Mooy is the highest-rated Terrier in Town's Ultimate Team squad this season, going from a score of 77 in the last edition to a mark of 79 this time around.

Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen are the next highest-ranked stars in the Town squad, while Steve Mounie, Jonathan Hogg, Terence Kongolo, Erik Durm, Ramadan Sobhi, Jonas Lossl and Laurent Depoitre are all also rated as 'gold' players (75+).

Town's player of the year, Schindler, has the highest upgrade from last season, jumping from a rating of 73 to one of 78.

In terms of individual statistics, Isaac Mbenza is the quickest Town man on the game, scoring 86 in the pace category.

Mounie is the most clinical in front of goal with a 74 rating for his shooting, while both Rajiv van La Parra and Ramadan have been handed dribbling stats of 79.

Here is the full list of ratings (according to Futwiz.com):

Gold

Aaron Mooy: 79

Christopher Schindler: 78

Zanka: 77

Steve Mounie: 76

Jonathan Hogg: 76

Terence Kongolo: 76

Erik Durm: 75

Ramadan Sobhi: 75

Laurent Depoitre: 75

Jonas Lossl: 75

Silver

Florent Hadergjonaj: 74

Alex Pritchard: 74

Adama Diakhaby: 74

Chris Lowe: 73

Tommy Smith: 73

Rajiv van La Parra: 72

Isaac Mbenza: 72

Elias Kachunga: 71

Danny Williams: 71

Juninho Bacuna: 70

Collin Quaner: 69

Philip Billing: 68

Ben Hamer: 68

Bronze

Abdelhamid Sabiri: 64

Jon Gorenc Stankovic: 62

Matty Daly: 59

Ryan Schofield: 56

Rarmani Edmonds-Green: 55

Lewis O'Brien: 54