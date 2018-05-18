Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a heroic effort from David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town squad to secure their Premier League status over the course of the past nine months.

Having gained top-flight promotion via last season’s SkyBet Championship Play-Offs on limited resources, the Terriers were written off by many before a ball was even kicked in earnest this campaign.

However, the club continued to defy the odds throughout before eventually confirming their survival in the penultimate league game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It’s testament to everyone involved at the club that it was achieved with a game to spare and the whole squad has undoubtedly played its part in retaining the club’s top-flight status.

But who are the men Town really couldn’t do without this season? Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton picks five key players who have been pivotal in the Terriers staying up.

Christopher Schindler

Town’s Player of the Year has been a rock at the heart of defence alongside Danish defender Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen.

The German scored the winning penalty in the Play-Off final at Wembley to seal promotion last May and has seamlessly made the step-up to Premier League level.

The 28-year-old has played all but one of the club’s top-flight encounters, suspended for the 4-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth in November after being dismissed against West Bromwich Albion, and helped the Terriers keep 10 clean sheets.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Alongside Schindler, the man affectionately known as ‘Zanka’, has enjoyed an impressive debut season in England.

Signed from FC Copenhagen in the summer, the Danish international has gone from strength-to-strength throughout the campaign and has even bought a round of drinks for supporters along the way!

After helping the side claim three clean sheets in their first three matches, Zanka has become know for his aerial prowess, do-or-die interceptions, blocks and clearances.

Aaron Mooy

Genuine Premier League quality usually comes with a higher price-tag than the £10m which secured the midfielder’s services from Manchester City last summer.

After a dip in form earlier this year, the Australian international returned to his very best in Town’s final run-in of games against his former employers, Chelsea and Arsenal.

An elegant, effective midfielder with wicked passing vision, Mooy was also superb against Manchester United back in October.

Jonas Lossl

Keeping goal for a newly-promoted club can be a thankless task but the Dane, while he has been busy at times, has impressed.

So much so Huddersfield Town triggered a clause in March to make his season-long loan from Mainz 05 a permanent deal in the summer.

Ten clean sheets in his debut Premier League season is good going with stand-out saves against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea particularly memorable.

Jonathan Hogg

Hogg was a box-to-box midfielder when he joined the club in the summer of 2013 but now provides the perfect axis as a holding midfielder in David Wagner’s 4-3-2-1 system.

The 29-year-old still possesses the all-action style, energy and fitness he had back then and his intensity and work-rate often allows the likes of Aaron Mooy to shine.

Tough-tackling and competitive, the player exudes the club’s Terrier’s Spirit mantra and has often been captain in the absence of regular skipper Tommy Smith.