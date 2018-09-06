The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have submitted their squad to the Premier League after the closure of the summer transfer window.

Each top-flight side is allowed to select a 25-man squad for the campaign, with a limit of 17 non-home grown players permitted on the roster.

The rest of the squad must be filled with home grown talent, while each team can also submit a list of registered Under 21 players that do not count toward the final total of the squad.

Town have included just 23 men in their full squad, but have submitted a couple of first team names - such as Ramadan Sobhi and Juninho Bacuna - in their U21 contingent.

The Terriers' home grown stars consist of Philip Billing, Ben Hamer, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy, Alex Pritchard and Tommy Smith.

25 squad players (*home grown)

Billing, Philip Anyanwu*

Depoitre, Laurent

Diakhaby, Adama

Durm, Erik

Gorenc Stankovic, Jon

Hadergjonaj, Florent

Hamer, Benjamin John*

Hogg, Jonathan*

Jorgensen, Mathias

Kachunga, Elias

Kongolo, Terence

Lossl, Jonas

Lowe, Chris Jorg

Mbenza, Isaac

Mooy, Aaron Frank*

Mounie, Steve

Pritchard, Alex David*

Quaner, Collin

Sabiri, Abdelhamid

Schindler, Christopher Wolfgang Georg August

Smith, Thomas George*

Van La Parra, Rajiv

Williams, Daniel Charles

U21 players (contract and scholars)

Alfieri, George Anthony

Annakin, Taylor William Gerald

Austerfield, Joshua James

Bacuna, Juninho

Bamford, Thomas Samuel

Barrett, Jake George

Bell, Thomas James

Bellagambi, Giosue Ebong

Booty, Regan Jak

Crichlow-Noble, Romoney

Daly, Matthew Paul

Danaher, George Charles

Davison-Hale, Harrison William Roger

Dihby, Mohammed

Duhaney, Demeaco

Dyson, Oliver Jason Lee

Edmonds-Green, Rarmani River Miguel Joseph

Eli, Jordan James Raphael

Elliott, Christopher Tchanga

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Gibson, Samuel Joseph

Harratt, Kian Shay

Headley, Jaheim Anthony

High, Scott John

Ijiwole, Andrew Jose

Jackson, Ben Joseph

Kherbouche, Nasim

Marriott, Isaac William

Meeson, Seth David

Mewitt, Luke Edward

Mills, Benjamin Peter

Mintus, Darnell Dantae Bowers

Obiero, Micah Obonyo Dulo

O'Brien, Lewis John

Olagunju, Mustapha Oluwatosin

O'Malley, Mason Lewis

Pyke, Rekiel Leshaun

Raymond, Dahomey Asher

Rosario, Gabriel Luc

Rowe, Aaron Kevin Isaac

Schofield, Ryan James

Sharrock-Peplow, Samuel Jacob

Sobhi, Ramadan

Spratt, Harry

Tear, Darren Dominic

Thompson, Oran James

Thompson, Remi Kai