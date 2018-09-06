Huddersfield Town have submitted their squad to the Premier League after the closure of the summer transfer window.
Each top-flight side is allowed to select a 25-man squad for the campaign, with a limit of 17 non-home grown players permitted on the roster.
The rest of the squad must be filled with home grown talent, while each team can also submit a list of registered Under 21 players that do not count toward the final total of the squad.
Town have included just 23 men in their full squad, but have submitted a couple of first team names - such as Ramadan Sobhi and Juninho Bacuna - in their U21 contingent.
The Terriers' home grown stars consist of Philip Billing, Ben Hamer, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy, Alex Pritchard and Tommy Smith.
25 squad players (*home grown)
Billing, Philip Anyanwu*
Depoitre, Laurent
Diakhaby, Adama
Durm, Erik
Gorenc Stankovic, Jon
Hadergjonaj, Florent
Hamer, Benjamin John*
Hogg, Jonathan*
Jorgensen, Mathias
Kachunga, Elias
Kongolo, Terence
Lossl, Jonas
Lowe, Chris Jorg
Mbenza, Isaac
Mooy, Aaron Frank*
Mounie, Steve
Pritchard, Alex David*
Quaner, Collin
Sabiri, Abdelhamid
Schindler, Christopher Wolfgang Georg August
Smith, Thomas George*
Van La Parra, Rajiv
Williams, Daniel Charles
U21 players (contract and scholars)
Alfieri, George Anthony
Annakin, Taylor William Gerald
Austerfield, Joshua James
Bacuna, Juninho
Bamford, Thomas Samuel
Barrett, Jake George
Bell, Thomas James
Bellagambi, Giosue Ebong
Booty, Regan Jak
Crichlow-Noble, Romoney
Daly, Matthew Paul
Danaher, George Charles
Davison-Hale, Harrison William Roger
Dihby, Mohammed
Duhaney, Demeaco
Dyson, Oliver Jason Lee
Edmonds-Green, Rarmani River Miguel Joseph
Eli, Jordan James Raphael
Elliott, Christopher Tchanga
Gibson, Samuel Joseph
Harratt, Kian Shay
Headley, Jaheim Anthony
High, Scott John
Ijiwole, Andrew Jose
Jackson, Ben Joseph
Kherbouche, Nasim
Marriott, Isaac William
Meeson, Seth David
Mewitt, Luke Edward
Mills, Benjamin Peter
Mintus, Darnell Dantae Bowers
Obiero, Micah Obonyo Dulo
O'Brien, Lewis John
Olagunju, Mustapha Oluwatosin
O'Malley, Mason Lewis
Pyke, Rekiel Leshaun
Raymond, Dahomey Asher
Rosario, Gabriel Luc
Rowe, Aaron Kevin Isaac
Schofield, Ryan James
Sharrock-Peplow, Samuel Jacob
Sobhi, Ramadan
Spratt, Harry
Tear, Darren Dominic
Thompson, Oran James
Thompson, Remi Kai