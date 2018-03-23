Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s international break means it will be a fortnight until David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town side are next in Premier League action.

However, a quartet of Town players are all expected to make appearances for their respective nations over the course of the next few days.

Danish duo Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Jonas Lössl have been selected in the Denmark squad to face Panama and Chile in two friendlies as part of preparation for this summer’s World Cup in Russia while Philip Billing is in the Dane’s Under 21 set-up.

And Aaron Mooy is also expected to be in action for Australia, the Socceroos face Norway on Friday evening before travelling to London to face Colombia at Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage the following Tuesday.

But who are Huddersfield Town’s greatest international XI? Sports Writer Tom Stevens has trawled through the archives with the help of Sports Editor Mel Booth to find out.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

GK: Hugh Turner

Turner played his entire career at Town, making over 350 appearances for the club in the 1920s and 30s. He made two appearances for England in 1931 against France and Belgium.

RB: Roy Goodall

Known as one of the greatest defenders in the world at the time, Goodall captained England and made 25 appearances for the Three Lions. He spent his entire career at Huddersfield, making over 400 appearances.

CB: Joey Jones

The versatile defender moved to Huddersfield Town late in his career and could play anywhere along the back line. In his first season at the club he was named Town’s player of the season and represented Wales a massive 72 times overall, six of which whilst in West Yorkshire.

CB: Mick Meagan

An Irishman who played for the Republic 12 times whilst with Town in the 1960s, Meagan went on to be the first Irish manager to have complete control over player selection.

LB: Ray Wilson

The full-back started his career at Town, making 266 appearances for the club before moving to Everton. He played 30 times for England whilst with the Terriers before going on to become part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning side.

RM: Alex Jackson

A prolific winger who played for Town 179 times and scoring 70 goals, he represented Scotland 14 times while in West Yorkshire before moving to Chelsea and making a further three appearances for his country.

CM: Jimmy Nicholson

After coming to Town from Manchester United, Nicholson cemented himself as one of Northern Ireland’s greatest players and made 31 appearances for the his country during his time with the Terriers.

CM: Aaron Mooy

The only player to make the starting XI from the current Huddersfield Town squad, Mooy has made 18 appearances for the Socceroos while being a key component of David Wagner’s side.

LM: Vic Metcalfe

A winger who played for Town in the 1940s and 50s, he made two appearances for England whilst at the club in 1951.

Metcalfe was a long servant for Town but didn’t get to see as much of the limelight for England due to the competition from a certain Stanley Matthews.

ST: George Brown

Huddersfield’s record goalscorer made eight appearances for England during his tenure with the club as well as netting 142 goals in 213 appearance for Huddersfield.

ST: Denis Law

The Scottish striker made six appearances for Scotland while at Town before going onto make another 49 appearances during the rest of his career.

Substitutes

Ken Willingham: Making 12 appearances for England during his time with Town, a half-back who scored on his debut in an 8-0 win over Finland.

Ron Staniforth: Part of the team that helped gain Huddersfield promotion into the championship earning him a call up to England in 1954 making eight appearances.

Danny Williams: The only other member of the current squad, Williams has represented the USA 23 times during his career and is their current captain.

Alf Young: Started his career at Town in the 1920s playing for over a decade at the club and making nine appearances for England while with the Terriers.

Steve Jenkins: Played for Town in the mid-90s to early 2000s and was capped 15 times for Wales while donning the Blue and White Stripes.

Iwan Roberts: Arrived at the club in 1990, staying in West Yorkshire for three years and making three appearances for the Welsh national side during his stay.