England's Jordan Pickford was quick to praise former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Martyn Margetson after the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Colombia last night.

The Three Lions stopper produced a heroic display in the last 16 World Cup spot-kick triumph to send the side through to a quarter-final date with Sweden this Saturday (July 7th).

Earlier in the game Pickford produced one of the saves of the tournament from Mateus Uribe's thunderous 30 yard drive, but could not prevent Yerry Mina's injury-time equaliser from the resultant corner.

However, the 24-year-old was at it again in the penalty shoot-out, expertly saving Carlos Bacca's spot-kick to tee-up Eric Dier's winner.

And speaking to ITV Sport immediately after the game he revealed the preparation and training with Margetson was key to the success.

“We did our research on them (Colombia) with Marge and the analysis staff so we had a fair feeling where they would all go,” revealed Jordan Pickford.

“Falcao was the only one who didn't really do his way and it was a case of set, react and power.

“I've got the power and agility – I don't care whether I am the biggest keeper or not because I've got those skills to get around the goal.

“It's about getting there and making the save and being in the moment.”

Margetson made 48 appearances for Town as back-up for Nico Vaesen during a three year period from 1999 before joining Cardiff City in the summer of 2002.

After hanging up his gloves, the 46-year-old moved into coaching working with the Bluebirds and Wales before eventually joining England's backroom staff on the appointment of Sam Allardyce as boss.