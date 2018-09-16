Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Match of the Day focused largely on match-winner Wilfried Zaha, Alan Shearer said Huddersfield Town’s inability to score was a “huge issue” for David Wagner and his squad.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker teed up the response from the pundit and former Premier League scoring legend as they commented on Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win courtesy of Zaha’s wonderful finish in front of 23,636 fans at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Huddersfield were a bit unlucky,” said Lineker, after Town had again been the last match featured on the programme.

“They created lots of chances, but they’ve got to start sticking the ball in the net – five goals in the last 15 games.”

Shearer responded: “David Wagner was right. They created so many chances but that’s a huge issue for them that they can’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

Zaha was interviewed about being the “recipient of a few tasty tackles”, with the programme showing a trip by Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and the Palace man’s own wild challenge on Flo Hadergjonaj , for which he was booked.

“I feel like before anyone gets a red card I will have to get my leg broken or something,” said Zaha.

“This is why I lose my head.

“Some of the yellow cards, like against Watford – the guy stood on the back of my calf and it’s still a yellow card.

“Why am I getting different treatment to other players?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I just don’t understand it and it;s every week and every referee. I don’t know what to say any more.”

Lineker said; “Take it as a compliment, Wilf, is my advice.

“Players who get fouled more than anybody else are doing something right.

“And, also, he should have played in the 1980s if he wants to know what it was like getting kicked. But there are a lot of positives in his game.”

On Zaha being booed by Town’s fans each time he touched the ball, Shearer added: “It’s a sign of respect and the way to answer is to keep putting the ball in the back of the net.

“The crowd don’t boo bad players.”