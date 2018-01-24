The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here's a way that you will have never seen Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium before...

Life-long Town fan Josh Price from Holmfirth has built the Terriers' Premier League home in the virtual building game Minecraft.

Minecraft is a first person computer game, where people dig holes to collect boxes in order to construct buildings to create a landscape.

The 17 year-old has been playing the game for around three years and previously created Cardiff City's stadium before taking on Town's spiritual home.

"I built the Cardiff City Stadium in August and I enjoyed doing that," said Josh. "So after finishing that one, I decided to do the John Smith's.

"I started on November 3rd and finished it on January 8th, it was more fun to do because it was my club and I could pick out where I sit for games," Josh explained.

Josh has been a YouTuber for the past few season and although he has no plans to build anymore virtual football stadia at the moment, he would be more than happy to build ones on request.

See the video of Josh's virtual John Smiths Stadium above and follow the youngster on his YouTube channel.