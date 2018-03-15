The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town’s home form will keep them in the Premier League, according to former player Iwan Roberts.

After watching David Wagner’s side play out a frustrating draw against 10-man Swansea City last weekend, the 49-year-old still believes the side have enough quality to avoid relegation.

And the Welshman, fondly remembered for his powerful No9 displays, cited a number of other clubs apart from the Terriers and the Swans who appear to be in freefall.

“I think both will be fine and their home form will keep them in the Premier League,” said Roberts.

“Southampton and West Ham United appear to be in freefall, then there’s Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

“If you look at those clubs I think it’s between them because both Swansea City and Huddersfield Town have momentum and are picking up points.

“I think they will be fine and 37 points may be enough to secure Premier League football.”

On the stalemate against Swansea, when the visitors’ Jordan Ayew was sent-off in the 11th minute for a high tackle on Jonathan Hogg, Roberts believed it was a justifiable dismissal.

“The sending-off killed the game as a contest but it was the right decision – Jordan Ayew was late and high. He didn’t go out to hurt Jonathan Hogg but it was reckless and clumsy,” Roberts added.

“After that it was only ever going to be a case of Swansea defending in numbers and they hung on, but I think it’s a good point for both teams.

“I can understand the Huddersfield Town fans having slight disappointment and frustration that they didn’t go on and win the game with a man advantage, but it’s difficult to break down a 10-man team down.”