Huddersfield Town's Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen has launched a stinging attack on the 'freak show' that is US politics and American president Donald Trump.

The charismatic Danish defender was speaking to SKY Sports on this side's Premier League battle to avoid relegation when the interview took a bizarre turn.

Asked about some of his off-field past-times, the 27-year-old confessed to an interest in the subject before giving his view on the outspoken Commander-in-Chief.

“It's one of my interests and I see it as more of a spectacle than European politics,” Mathias Zanka said.

“To follow US Politics is like following a freak show at times and I find that quite interesting at times.

“I'm definitely not a fan of Donald Trump – the rhetoric he uses is very powerful in all the wrong ways and it's a wake-up call for the rest of the world.”

Zanka, who earlier this season bought drinks for all the travelling Town fans who made the trip to Southampton, is currently preparing to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

And despite the side going seven games without a win and sitting just a point above the drop zone, the Dane is relishing the encounter.

"You always dare to dream but we do know it is going to be an incredible task. Just to go there and give a good performance will be difficult," he added.

"It excites me, it is what I came to this country and this club to do, the chance to play against quality players every week.

"Playing at Old Trafford, against these guys, is what you have been waiting for."