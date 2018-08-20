Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Ince told Match of the Day 2 viewers he would have liked to see Huddersfield Town confronting Manchester City higher up the pitch.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder felt Town allowed City to run through too much on their way to a crushing 6-1 win.

When it was pointed out Town didn’t commit a foul in the first half, when they trailed 3-1, Ince explained how he felt David Wagner’s side should have gone about the task.

“I can understand Huddersfield (playing like the did) after last year getting a point at the Etihad,” said Ince.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“But if you are going to play in a deep block, when City get to a certain position on the pitch you have to go and engage.

“All Huddersfield did was run across, run across, run across, and allowed City to get into the way they wanted to play.

“Go and let someone know you are here, that you are not just making up the numbers – they never really got to grips with that.”

Ince added of Town: “They started well last season, beating Palace and Bournemouth. I know this is Chelsea and Manchester City, but now they have two massive games against Cardiff and Everton. They really, really are.”

Danny Murphy felt Town were wrong to press City too high when keeper Ederson had the ball – and paid for it with the opening goal by Sergio Aguero.

“Having got that result (at the Etihad) last year they tried a similar thing, generally with numbers behind the ball,” said Murphy.

“But they conceded the first goal, which has killed them, by trying to play the high press, even though they had been warned already.

“It was a strange way of doing it. They went man for man. You could call it courageous, but I thought it was a little bit crazy against the quality of City, and more so because of the quality of Ederson (with his clearance passing).”

The, referring to Christopher Schindler marking Aguero, he continued: “I can’t think of a defender I would leave one on one with Aguero on current form, whoever you play for.

“At 0-0 I don’t think this is the tactic to go with. Schindler is five yards ahead of Aguero. I don’t know if he thinks he’s offside, but you can’t be from a goal kick. Maybe it was a little lack of concentration, I don’t know.”