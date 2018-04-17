Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Examiner have joined forces with Huddersfield Town for supporters to select the winner of this year's Hargreaves Memorial Player of the Year sponsored by Thornton & Ross.

It's been another incredible campaign with David Wagner's men on the cusp of securing a second season in the Premier League after their fairytale promotion to the top-flight last term.

The heroes of that SkyBet Championship promotion winning side have been joined by an influx of summer signings who have also hit the ground running this season.

But for the Examiner Sports Desk there can be only one undisputed winner of this year's award. Have a look below at the thoughts of Sports Editor Mel Booth and Football Writers Blake Welton and Rory Benson and remember to cast your own vote here.

Mel Booth, Sports Editor

He provided the defining moment of last season – if not the last half century – and he’s been the star of the show for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

My vote for Town Player of the Season has to go to Christopher Schindler, whose quality at centre-back has shone through in the highest echelon and against some of the best strikers in the world.

While the 27-year-old German would be my selection, I think goalkeeper Jonas Lossl deserves the highest commendation for his first season in English football.

Signed originally on loan from Mainz – and now permanently – the Danish international is a likely World Cup squad member this summer, and deservedly so.

He has made some telling saves for Town this season – earning plenty of points along the way – and I reckon the 29-year-old is only going to get better and better over the next few seasons.

Yes, there have been a few howlers along the way, but that’s just an occupational hazard for a goalkeeper, and David Wagner made a very sound signing when he brought in Lossl, who also seems to have a very good understanding with both Schindler and Mathias Zanka.

Blake Welton, Football Writer

There's been so many heroes in Blue and White in what is turning out to be another remarkable season for David Wagner's men.

But for me Christopher Schindler has been a model of excellence, consistency and professionalism on the pitch as well as an extremely considered and intelligent man off it.

His reading of the game as well as positioning is exceptional and he is calmness personified at the back for the Terriers.

If he was from any other country other than World Cup winners Germany he would definitely have international recognition by now.

From a media perspective, he has always been courtesy and patient with reporters – taking time to speak to them after games when sometimes it may be the last thing players want to do if things have gone against them.

His honesty after the poor showing against Crystal Palace was not only refreshing for journalists and supporters to hear but also underlined his character and leadership qualities as well.

However, it's the worst kept secret Jonathan Hogg is a massive favourite of mine and the combative midfielder has also impressed but I have to stick with Schindy.

Rory Benson, Football Writer

For me, there's one clear winner for this season's player of the year award.

Not only did he book Town a spot in the top flight with a coolly-taken penalty at Wembley, but he has been the stand-out performer all season, leading the Terriers with his superb performances at the heart of the defence.

Of course that man is Christopher Schindler, who has looked this season like he belongs in the Premier League.

From the rock-solid performance against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, to winning the flick-on against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to put Town ahead at the John Smith's Stadium, the former 1860 Munich man has been a shining light for the Terriers.

The 27-year-old has formed an excellent partnership with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen at the centre of defence and could walk into many of Town's rival top-flight sides.

Should the Terriers stay up this season, it'll be down to their defiant defensive efforts, which start from Schindler at the back.

The runners-up for me would be central midfield pair Danny Williams and Jonathan Hogg, who have both put their bodies on the line for the Town cause this season, although they just fall short of the monumental Schindler.