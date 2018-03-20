Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace’s 2-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town at the weekend looks to have assured Roy Hodgson’s side of a top-flight berth next term.

While the Eagles eased out to 7/1 from 2/1 with BetVictor for survival, the result means the Terriers failed to win two ‘must win’ games against bottom-six sides - last weekend’s goalless draw with Swansea City followed by Saturday’s disappointing loss.

Town’s inability to convert in the final third leaves them three points ahead of Southampton in the final relegation place and, with a game in hand for both the Saints and West Ham United, BetVictor have slashed the odds on the Terriers finishing in the bottom three come May.

Having been as big as 7/2 for the drop after last month’s defeats of AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion, David Wagner’s side are as short as 6/4 to return back to the SkyBet Championship after a solitary season in the top-flight.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

West Bromwich Albion - 1/100 (from 1/66)

Stoke City - 4/11

Huddersfield Town - 6/4 (from 2/1)

Southampton - 2/1

West Ham United - 5/2

Swansea City - 4/1

Crystal Palace - 7/1 (from 2/1)

16/1 Bar

West Brom’s 2-1 defeat to Everton leaves them with a proverbial mountain to climb; and down bar all the mathematics.

The Baggies are the 1/100 from 1/66 favourites for the drop but who goes down with them remains wide-open with the established trio of Stoke, Southampton and West Ham all described as ‘too big to go down’ earlier in the campaign but increasingly likely to.

Could Mark Hughes relegate two sides in the same season? BetVictor are 7/1 that Stoke, Southampton and West Brom are playing Championship football next season, which remains the Terriers’ most likely scenario of staying in the top-flight.

Hughes won his first game in charge of the Saints when guiding the club to an FA Cup semi-final at the weekend and BetVictor are 25/1 that Southampton win the FA Cup and are relegated in the same season – as Wigan Athletic famously did in 2013.

