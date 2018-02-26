Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town supporters have to work a total of six hours and 55 minutes to gain a full Premier League matchday experience at the John Smith’s Stadium.

That’s according to latest research from TicketGum focusing on local supporters and how much it really costs them to attend games.

The football ticket company has calculated how long it would be take local fans in the 20 different towns and cities to afford a full match day experience, based on the average full-time weekly wage for the area.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Their definition of a full match day experience includes the lowest price of a match day ticket together with the cost of a single fixture programme, tea, pie and the most popular piece of merchandise; which was found to be an official adult football shirt.

The research revealed Crystal Palace has the most affordable match day experience in the Premier League, as local supporters need to work just 4 hours and 22 minutes to entirely enjoy a home game at Selhurst Park.

Despite having the most expensive season ticket prices in the country, Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are surprisingly second – as their supporters in Islington need to labour for five hours and four minutes to fully enjoy a day out at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Town are ranked eleventh overall, as local supporters must work six hours and 55 minutes to experience a whole match day.

At the other end of the spectrum, fans in Manchester must work the longest amount of time to enjoy a full home match day at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium (8 hours and 41 minutes), followed closely by Manchester United (8 hours and 25 minutes).

Third from the bottom is the 2015/16 surprise Premier League champions Leicester City, whose supporters need to work 7 hours and 51 minutes to take full advantage of a complete match day experience at the King Power Stadium.

Overall, 75% (15 out of 20) of Premier Leagues teams require their local supporters to work more than six hours to afford a full match day experience at their respective club.