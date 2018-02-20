Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's relegation rivals Swansea City have been handed an injury boost ahead of the Premier League run in as Alfie Mawson's knee injury is not as bad as first expected.

The centre back went down clutching his knee during the pre-match warm up ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last weekend.

The joint was said to have "locked" during the warm up and Mawson was seen on crutches and wearing a knee brace following the incident.

But the 24-year-old has now had scans on the injury and no major damage was discovered.

A club statement read: "After seeing a specialist and undergoing an MRI scan, the influential defender is set to rejoin his team-mates on the training ground ahead of the Brighton clash."

The statement adds that Mawson, who has scored two Premier League goals this season, has a "good chance of being in contention" for the Swans' trip to the south coast this weekend.

Town take on Carlos Carvlhal's men on Saturday, March 10 and currently sit one position behind the Welsh side on goal difference alone.