Huddersfield Town stopper Rob Green has urged England boss Gareth Southgate to name his first-choice goalkeeper as soon as possible.

Today’s England squad announcement for this summer’s World Cup finals has seen former England No.1 Joe Hart omitted from the 23-man squad.

It means international rookies Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke City) and Nick Pope (Burnley) are all vying for the No.1 jersey ahead of the opening Group G clash against Tunisia on June 18.

And Southgate’s admission during the March international break that he had not settled on a number one echoed that of former England boss Fabio Capello eight years previously.

The indecision proved detrimental to the nations chances, with Green given just two hours notice that he would start the 2010 tournament against the United States.

It lead to the stopper gifting Clint Dempsey an equaliser in Rustenburg and later being dropped for David James.

“The age old thing of saying ‘it’s up for grabs’ doesn’t really help the situation,” explained Rob Green.

“A goalkeeping unit is different from outfield, the psychology is different.

“Privately, by the time the friendlies are done the lads would want to know.

“As a goalkeeper you feel like if you’re treated like adults and have your position explained to you, you respect that.

“You might not agree with it, but you get on with it.

“In South Africa, I knew about two hours before kick-off and that didn’t help - there’s stark differences in the roles and the ways you prepare.

“In 2010 that didn’t help, the nervous energy you’re burning off, the continuous phone calls from family, friends, the press, all trying to find out who was playing when nobody knew.

“You try and relax but inevitably it comes down to ‘am I playing or not playing?’.”

And on the conundrum that Southgate faces, Green believes Jordan Pickford’s distribution should give the 24-year-old the edge over his rivals.

“How people are looking to play, using the whole pitch, has changed and one of the starting points is the goalkeeper,” he added.

“It’s a fundamental part of the job now and Jordan is the epitomy of that, as Ederson is for Manchester City. England are clearly trying to take on that City philosophy, with fewer resources.

“It lends itself to Jordan playing because he’s part of that new movement.”