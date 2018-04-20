Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 700 people in Kirklees have signed a parliamentary petition calling for safe standing to be introduced in the Premier League and SkyBet Championship.

Safe standing is already in place at a number of German clubs as well as Celtic Park in Scotland, but is currently outlawed in the top two divisions of English football.

However, there is currently a UK-wide movement to see it's introduction, with proponents saying it is safer than people standing in all-seater areas as well as helping to improve atmosphere.

The Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, Cowshed Loyal and Stand Up For Town supporters groups are all part of this initiative with the petition set-up in an attempt to get the topic debated in Westminster.

And so far a total of 759 people from across Kirklees have signed it at the time of writing.

However, just 170 of those signatures have come from Huddersfield itself with Yorkshire as a whole providing 6,738 signatures with the most (1,225) coming from Leeds.

The petition has so far gathered 76,388 signatures across the country though that number continues to rise - if it reaches 100,000 signatures it will trigger the desired debate in Parliament on the issue.

All-seater stadiums were introduced following recommendations from the Taylor Report which followed the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

Despite that though a total of 1,478 people from Liverpool have signed the petition while another 1,984 have also signed it from across Merseyside.

