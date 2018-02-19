The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town 's Sean Scannell could be set for an international move – swapping allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

According to reports in The Sunday Times, NI boss Michael O'Neill is interested in bringing the former Ireland youth player into his international set-up.

Born in Croydon of Irish and Jamaican heritage, Scannell is eligible to play international football for four national teams with Scannell's father from county Armagh.

The winger has represented the Republic at every age level upto Under 21 as well as an appearance at B-level back in 2008.

However, full-cap honours has eluded the 27-year-old despite previously being called into Ireland squads under former manager Giovanni Trappatoni.

O'Neill had hoped to introduce the player to the upcoming international friendly against South Korea next month but Scannell's recent shoulder injury picked up playing for Town's U23s has prevented the move for the time being.

It means any potential call-up will not happen until Northern Ireland's summer tour of Central America where they face World Cup finalists Panama and Costa Rica.