Last week’s announcement British sportswear brand Umbro would be Huddersfield Town’s new shirt suppliers was met with huge anticipation among supporters.

The distinctive double-diamond logo have penned an initial four-year deal with the club to provide the latest bespoke kit, replica and training wear from the 2018/19 campaign onwards.

Town last teamed up with the suppliers as recently as the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons when the club were promoted from League One to the SkyBet Championship.

And although no announcement has been made as to when the official kits will actually be unveiled, a number of images claiming to be next year’s shirts have been released across social media.

The Huddersfield Examiner cannot confirm whether any of these are in fact next year’s offerings, but this year’s kit was inadvertently leaked before it’s official unveiling last July.

Speaking on the partnership with Umbro, Huddersfield Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “Umbro is known for producing high-quality kits for both international and domestic sides, and our supporters can look forward to unique designs which have been created specifically with them in mind.

“I am delighted that we will be working together over the next four years as I believe Umbro are the perfect fit to support our growth as a club.

“The partnership has already developed and grown through a design process which has seen us finalise what we feel will be very popular home and alternative kits, accompanied by a high-quality range of training and leisurewear.”

What do you think of these three shirt designs? Let us know by commenting below or tweeting us @ExaminerHTAFC .