Huddersfield Town have defied all the footballing odds this campaign to secure another season of Premier League football.

And David Wagner’s side did it in some style, having only been in the bottom three once in the entire campaign and sealing survival with a game to spare.

There has naturally been some bumps along the way for the newly-promoted side, but one of the key successes of the season has been the Terriers’ ability to pick up points when it has really mattered.

Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton takes a look at six pivotal matches which helped the Terriers stay up.

Saturday, August 12, 2017: Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3

David Wagner’s newly-promoted team made a dream start to their first-ever Premier League campaign with a convincing victory at Selhurst Park.

Widely dismissed as contenders for relegation before they had even kicked a ball, Town produced a typically energetic display to outclass their experienced hosts, earn three vital points and build confidence.

After Joel Ward’s own goal, two fine finishes from club-record signing Steve Mounie sent the Terriers to the top of the table.

Sunday, August 20, 2017: Huddersfield Town 1 Newcastle United 0

A stunning 50th-minute strike from Aaron Mooy sealed a famous victory in the club’s first home game in the top flight for 45 years.

The Australian midfielder hit a brilliant right-footed shot from 20 yards to send the packed out John Smith’s Stadium into raptures.

After the previous weekend’s win at Selhurst Park, it meant the club sit joint top of the table alongside Manchester United.

Saturday, October 21, 2017: Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1

Huddersfield celebrated one of their best wins in decades as United’s unbeaten Premier League start came to a shock halt at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Having failed to win any of their previous six top-flight matches, the victory was as timely as it was seismic as goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre put the hosts in control.

Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back with 12 minutes remaining to ensure a nervy ending but Town held on in the rain to beat United for the first time since March 1952 - just a month after Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

Saturday, April 14, 2018: Huddersfield Town 1 Watford 0

Just two Premier League wins since mid-December had seen Town dragged dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Therefore the relief was palpable around the John Smith’s Stadium when a last-gasp goal gave them a vital victory.

Second-half substitute Tom Ince side-footed home in the 90th minute to crucially ease Wagner’s side seven points clear of the bottom three.

Sunday, May 6, 2018: Manchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Arriving at the Etihad Stadium just two points above the drop zone and with games against Chelsea and Arsenal to come, some were saying Town would not get another point this season.

They were wrong - the Terriers dug in against the champions and became the first team this season to stop City scoring at home in the Premier League.

The crucial, and unexpected, point meant they needed just one more to ensure their survival.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018: Chelsea 1 Huddersfield Town 1

The Terriers draw at Manchester City was quickly followed by another heroic performance at Stamford Bridge just three days later.

Forward Laurent Depoitre stunned the hosts with an opportunist strike early in the second half.

And although Mathias ‘Zanka’

Jorgensen’s attempted clearance ricocheted in off Marcos Alonso’s face for a Chelsea equaliser, Town held on to survive for the point they needed.