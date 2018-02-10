Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Terence Kongolo is aiming to be the best defender in world football and believes keeping Huddersfield Town in the Premier League will only help his cause.

The 23-year-old Dutchman joined the club on-loan from French Champions AS Monaco during the January transfer window and has so far impressed in West Yorkshire.

And although Kongolo maintains he is not thinking much further than this campaign, he is certain helping Town avoid an immediate return to the SkyBet Championship will only help his long-term future.

“I want to be one of the biggest defenders in the world, that has always being my aim and playing at this level can only help,” Terence Kongolo said.

“I have confidence. I trust this team, I trust our staff and this coach and I think we can improve.

“We can have a good season because we have a lot of quality in this team and we are in the mood to fight in each game.

After admitting Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos was the player he admired the most, attention turned to this weekend’s crucial home clash against AFC Bournemouth.

“For us we have a home match so we have to win this game - we have to take points now,” declared Kongolo.

“We showed against Manchester (United) and Liverpool we can play well, but now we have to score.

“We’ve started all the games well and I think with this team we can take a lot of points for the rest of the season.”

Kongolo’s flexibility to play either as a central defender or left-back has been a useful adjunct to Town’s in the past month with the player also deployed as part of a three-man defence.

And with Christopher Schindler a doubt with an ankle injury picked up at Manchester United, Kongolo could be called upon to partner Mathias Zanka in central defence this weekend.

However, wherever the Swiss-born player is deployed doesn’t faze him – as long as he is on the pitch for Huddersfield Town.

“This is why I am a professional footballer, it doesn’t bother me where I play,” added Kongolo.

“The coach decides where he wants me to play and then I try to follow his instructions.

“The pressure is normal, the pressure shapes legends and I put the pressure on myself to perform and I’m hungry to play.

“I like to play in both, I think if you play with three central defenders against the big sides that is the right option.

“Then you can play with two central defenders against other teams.”