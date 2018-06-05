Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of Huddersfield Town's Terrier Brass will be flying the flag for the club as England face Costa Rica at Elland Road this Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

Set-up this season by former Brighouse and Rastrick player and conductor Leigh Baker to coincide with the club's promotion to the Premier League, it caps a remarkable campaign for the group.

Consisting of Town fans and talented musicians who have played in some of the very best brass bands and orchestras in the region, the group have become synonymous with the pre-match entertainment at the John Smith's Stadium and PPG Canalside.

“We've had quite a lot of publicity and coverage this season – from the club, Match of Day, Sky, Look North, Calendar,” said Leigh Baker, who is also Head of Music at Honley High.

“We've done stuff at Canalside pre-match as well as when the players come off the bus, particularly the executioners drumroll when the opposition team arrive and get off their coach.

“That started when we played Manchester United which was such a big game for both the group and the club.

“And one of the lads played the 'Last Post' on the bugle during the Remembrance Day game against West Bromwich Albion which was also featured on Match of the Day.

With Huddersfield and the Yorkshire region such a hotspot for brass bands, every member performs at a professional standard with the group's exploits coming to the attention of the well-known England band who follow the Three Lions home and away.

“They saw our profile and the publicity we have got and got in touch to do some stuff with them around England games,” explained Leigh.

“We've done a few Wembley encounters and three of us have been invited to play at Elland Road on Thursday.

“Originally they were all Sheffield Wednesday fans but there is a good mix from all over now.

“Of course there's a little bit of banter but we put all our football rivalries aside and come together as one to get behind the side.

“It's something different as well as we we play in the stadium to generate atmosphere and get the crowd going whereas Terriers Brass don't do that.”

“We love playing for Town, we're all proud to be Town fans and be part of the matchday experience and were proud to be given the opportunity to play for England too.”

For more information on the band and if you think you could be good enough to join next season then follow them on Twitter @terrierbrass .