Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town may have sealed a crucial Premier League win over Watford, but much of the attention was on their mascot at the weekend.

With the game locked in stalemate heading into the final 10 minutes and no meaningful efforts on target for either side, Terry the Terrier appeared to have lost his #TerrierSpirit.

Sat purched on the sidelines with his arms crossed, it was something that was not lost on a number of people, with even BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker suggesting he was ‘fed up’.

It was then even discussed on the iconic highlights show with former Arsenal forward Ian Wright left in stitches over a number of doggy-related puns.

But why did Terry look so glum? The Examiner spoke to club officials who offered up a rather simple explanation.

A Huddersfield Town spokesman said of him sitting down: “He’s instructed to do so when possible so that he’s not obstructing the view of any supporter who happens to be sat behind him whilst the ball is in play.

“Stood up he’s pretty tall, so we always ask Terry to consider those around him.

“Also there’s a consideration that he’s in a home shirt and he’s asked not to move around whilst the ball is in play.

“In the past, mascots have been passed the ball by players thinking they’re a teammate!”

Of course, the most recent incident of mistaken identity was Peterborough United midfielder Michael Bostwick inadvertently passing the ball out wide to a steward who was wearing a similar fluorescent top to his teammates – oops.

Obviously when Tom Ince struck his last-gasp winner to send the Town supporters into utter delirium, Terry was just as enthusiastic as everyone else.

Here’s hoping we all see much more of him leaping about when the Terriers face Everton at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, April 28th – UTT!