Huddersfield Town’s popular ticket office manager Sue Beaumont has been shortlisted for a prestigious accolade ahead of this year’s Ticketing Business Awards.

The head of the club’s ticketing operation – there have been record sales of both season cards and matchday seats over the past 12 months – Sue has been nominated for the ‘Unsung Hero’ award.

The category is for any individual or team that delivers consistently outstanding service and results for an entertainment ticketing enterprise, awarded to the quiet achiever(s), the ever-reliable ‘behind-the-scenes’ fixer(s) and the person(s) that ‘just gets on with the job’.

All those descriptions are certainly fitting for Sue.

Town’s ticketing maestro faces competition from five other nominees, spanning the length and breadth of the globe as well as the UK, including finalists from the US and Russia.

The overall winner will be decided by a judging panel at a Gala Awards evening at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on April 17.

The Huddersfield Examiner would like wish Sue the best of luck in the competition.