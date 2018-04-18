Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s popular ticket office manager Sue Beaumont has scooped a prestigious accolade at this year’s Ticketing Business Awards.

The head of the club’s ticketing operation – there have been record sales of both season cards and matchday seats over the past 12 months – beat off competition from across to globe to win the ‘Unsung Hero’ award.

The category was for any individual or team that delivers consistently outstanding service and results for an entertainment ticketing enterprise, awarded to the quiet achiever(s), the ever-reliable ‘behind-the-scenes’ fixer(s) and the person(s) that ‘just gets on with the job’.

All those descriptions are certainly fitting for Sue and she rightly triumphed over five other nominees, spanning the length and breadth of the globe as well as the UK, including finalists from the US and Russia.

A delighted Sue picked up the award at a special Gala Awards evening at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester last night. Well Done!