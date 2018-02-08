Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans favourite Tom Cowan is hoping the amazing transformation of the Terriers continues for years to come.

And although he remains in disbelief the side are plying their trade in the Premier League, the former left back firmly believes the work David Wagner has done both on and off the pitch means Town will have enough to stay in it.

"They've definitely got enough. They look excellent going forward, they're quiet resilient at the back so I think they'll be fine come the end of the season," Tom Cowan said.

"I don't think anyone would have though Huddersfield Town would be in the Premier League.

On reflection of his own career, the 48-year-old does not envy the current multi-million pound players of modern day football.

The Scotsman had a taste of England's top-flight with Sheffield United, but was always thinking about life after the beautiful game.

"Me and other players back then knew we would have to work after football, unless you played in the Premier League for ten years," explained Cowan.

"I think I only played three years in the Premier League with Sheffield United, so I always knew I would have to work no matter what.

"But I don't feel any tinge of resentment - I know how hard everyone has worked to get here."

The 48 year-old is now a firefighter in South Yorkshire and has recently appeared as a guest commentator on BBC Radio Leeds for the Town's Boxing Day clash against Stoke City.

Cowan played 149 times for the Terriers and was an integral part of Neil Warnock's side that gained for promotion from the old Division Two and he was full of praise for the current Town squad.

"I feel so proud of where Town are at the moment and getting into the Premier League," added Cowan.

"The transformation of the squad under Wagner has been brilliant, bringing in the foreign and German players was an astute move."

"It's been ab absolutely amazing transformation and long may it continue."