Huddersfield Town's Under 21 international trio were all in action yesterday for their respective countries.

Philip Billing , Isaac Mbenza and Jon Gorenc Stankovic all featured for their nations' Under 21 age groups last night, with all three avoiding defeat on the international stage.

Danish midfielder Billing helped his side to a 2-0 victory over Scandinavian rivals Finland, with the Town man playing a full 90 minutes in Aalborg.

The victory takes the Danes to the top of their U21 European Championship qualifying group ahead of Poland, who drew 1-1 with the Faroe Islands yesterday.

Mbenza's Belgium U21s also tasted victory last night, claiming a 4-0 win over Malta.

The winger got a full match under his belt at the Centenary Stadium as the Red Devils continued to put pressure on group leaders Sweden.

Belgium currently sit second in their qualifying group behind the Swedes, but are even on points with the Blagult and take them on in the final qualifying clash.

Finally, Stankovic's Slovenia claimed a goalless draw against Kazakhstan's U21s.

The 22-year-old represented his nation for the first time since damaging his ACL on international duty in March 2017 and kept a clean sheet as Slovenia retained second spot in their qualifying group.

Unfortunately for the Town man, it is unlikely Slovenia will qualify for the U21 Euros as France top the group by a large distance and their record is not good enough to challenge the top-placed runners-up.