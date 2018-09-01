Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned an excellent point away from home against Everton today.

Philip Billing headed the Terriers in front in the first half, but TOwn conceded two minutes later to let the lead slip through their fingers.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the man to level the scores, with his glancing header nestling beyong Jonas Lossl and into Town’s far post.

Here are a few things you may not have noticed from the clash, however.

Hughes’ orders

Before Town’s opening goal, first-team coach Andrew Hughes was shouting orders at Philip Billing and his team mates ahead of a Town throw.

The Danish midfielder launched the ball into the area, leading to a Town corner.

Although nothing came of that particular throw or corner, Hughes’ influence on attacking set pieces was clearly visible today as he animatedly organised the Terriers from the sidelines.

Town went on to score from a corner later in the half, with Everton unable to contend with Chris Lowe’s excellent delivery or Town’s well thought out routine.

A dribbled shot brings a huge cheer

Town had racked up just 16 efforts on goal ahead of the Everton clash, putting them dead last in the Premier League for shots.

Today the Premier League’s stats show Town had another nine strikes at goal, keeping Town eight shots behind 19th-placed Newcastle in those standings.

The Terriers’ first effort brought a huge cheer from the away end however, with the travelling fans glad to see their side show some attacking impetus early on in the match.

The Town fans continued to make their presence felt at Goodison Park after the strike and were excellent from start finish as Wagner’s side recorded an solid point away from home.

Calvert-Lewin’s luck

The Everton striker could have been considered lucky to stay on the field at Goodison Park after a reckless challenge on Florent Hadergjonaj in the first period.

The Swiss star protested to referee Stuart Attwell, but did not go down clutching his leg following the tackle.

Had the full back been less honest, Calvert-Lewin could have seen red as replays showed the youngster went over the top of the ball with his sliding challenge.

The official did not punish the Everton forward and he went on to score the equaliser later in the half.

Ray Wilson tribute

At half time, Everton paid homage to former Toffee and Terrier Ray Wilson, who passed away in May.

The World Cup winner received a warm standing ovation from both sets of fans as his family watched on at Goodison.

It was a fitting way to say farewell to a legend of the game loved by both Evertonians and Town supporters.

Mounie’s scrap with Holgate

Steve Mounie mostly fed off scraps at Goodison Park today, but battled well as the lone striker up against two big centre halves.

Kurt Zouma and Mason Holgate stepped into the heart of the defence for Everton this afternoon due to injuries to Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka, and Mounie made them earn their keep.

Both seemed to barge the Benin international whilst attempting to challenge for headers, but the referee did not pull either men up for fouls.

In the second half, Mounie spun Holgate and attempted to start a counter attack for Town, but was cynically pulled back by the youngster.

The former Barnsley defender went into the book for the tug, but not before Mounie could have a swing at his arms as he tried to wriggle free and set Town away.