Iain Dunn believes Huddersfield Town’s second Premier League campaign will be just as tough as the first – but the side have what it takes to survive once again.

The Terriers defied all the odds to avoid top-flight relegation last term with a game to spare - despite having the joint-worst scoring record with just 28 goals.

And although the former forward believes it will be another exciting season for supporters to savour, it could also be another one of struggle.

“Some newly-promoted teams take others by surprise and catch them out – just as Huddersfield did,” explained Iain Dunn.

“They’re not the new boys now though and I think next season will once again be exciting but equally as hard.

“Right now you would probably take staying up again – anything else would be seen as a bonus.

“It would be great to knock on into the top-half of the table but it’s all about maintaining Premier League status.

“That’s the reality – it’s a very very tough league to stay in but the manager knows this and won’t let his players drop their performances at all.

“But they’ve done it once and hopefully they can do it again - I just hope the fans realise it will be equally as tough, if not tougher.”

And Dunn, a fans favourite during his five-year stint at the club, has urged supporters to once again stand-up and be counted next term.

“The atmosphere was unbelievably brilliant last season and they’ll need more of the same next year,” Dunn added.

“At some stage of a season things always go a little bit wrong for a side – and that’s when the fans really need to stand up and be counted.

“They have never let the club down in the past and it really does help players.”