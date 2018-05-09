Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forward Steve Mounie is hoping to make a name for himself against Chelsea this evening by firing Huddersfield Town to top-flight safety.

The 23-year-old will hit double figures for his inaugural Premier League campaign should he get on the scoresheet for the Terriers at Stamford Bridge tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

But the Benin international is at pains to play down any previous media comparisons to legendary Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba.

An opening-day brace against Crystal Palace combined with a post-match throw-away line about his ‘idol’ Drogba not only had the media purring but reaching for analogies between the pair.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The Crystal Palace game is probably my best memory of the season so far – it was my first game and I scored a brace,” said Steve Mounie.

“But I have never compared myself to Didier Drogba – the media did that.

“All I said was that I liked him because he is an African player who played in the Premier League.

“I could never compare myself to a player like this – he was a great player who was amazing and did a lot in England, France and in Africa.

“I don’t put pressure on myself, I am nothing like Drogba – I am just Steve Mounie.”

And although Drogba was battling for trophies for much of his career, Mounie is battling at the other end of the table – something not lost on the player.

“To deserve to play in that sort of team you have to perform at the likes of Huddersfield and I love playing for them.

“And if one day it meant I got a chance to play for a team like Chelsea then I will have deserved it by helping the team stay up.

“I can only give everything I can for Huddersfield and try to score as many goals as possible for them.

“There are only two games left and we need points and, for that, we need to score goals and I am the striker.”