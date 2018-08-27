Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Mathias Zanka Jorgensen insists the Town faithful should not get too disheartened about getting only a point against Cardiff City.

After the defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City and ahead of the Carabao Cup trip to Stoke City, Zanka felt Town did well until Jonathan Hogg received a red card.

On the goalless draw, Zanka said: “I thought it was a really good performance until the game changed around the 60th minute mark.

“I thought we dominated Cardiff and played some good football, and showed some good spirit.

“Of course, whenever you get a point, a club of our size can’t be happy with a point, but we will take the point and clean sheet.

“We will be walking away from this game thinking this is a team we should beat, and a team I think we have more quality than.”

Town were a man down in the 63rd minute when Jonathan Hogg was sent off.

That changed the game as Cardiff began to apply more pressure on Town’s back line.

Zanka said: “The sending off gave them a little bit of life.

“It made our game a little bit more difficult than what it was before.”

Town have gained just the one point from their first three Premier League fixtures, however two of those have come against Chelsea at home and reigning champions Manchester City away.

Zanka, 28, said there’s been a difference in the quality of opposition faced this season.

“I think we have said this a few times, there is a difference in the teams you play, from the top six sides to the rest of the league,” he said.

“That was a more of a ‘rest of the league’ type of game, and it showed.”

So what of his return from the World Cup in Russia?

How has it felt for the man who starred with Denmark and played in Town’s opener against Chelsea before missing the City trip through injury?

He said: “I looked a tiny bit rusty. I had a little injury which set me back.

“I thought I played an all right game. From now on it can only get better, I am positive in my performance.

“I feel great in physical shape, it’s all about getting the action in, getting the games in, and feeling like you are in superb form – that will come sooner rather than later.”