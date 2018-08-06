Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Huddersfield Town expecting a bumper crowd for the big Premier League kick-off against Chelsea on Saturday, the club have issued an important statement to season-card holders.

The club are keen to remind their season-card holders that unless they have changed their seat or price class from last season, their access for the upcoming campaign has been added to the existing card.

The key message in that is that existing season-card holders who haven’t moved seat or price class DO NOT need a new card.

Town will be sending out new card wallets and fixtures lists this week and add: “So keep an eye on the post!”

Anyone who has misplaced their card since last season’s final match against Arsenal and can’t find it should contact

ellie.holroyd@htafc.com or call 01484 960 606.