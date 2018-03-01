The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have extended the deadline for supporters renewing their season cards in person at the stadium ticket office due to the adverse weather conditions sweeping across the country.

Snow storms, dubbed the Beast from the East, has caused chaos around West Yorkshire with countless delays on roads, trains and public transport over the last few days.

With this in mind, the club have decided to allow supporters wanting to renew in person at the John Smith's Stadium to be able to do so on Monday, March 5.

However, the deadline for online and postal applications remains the same – today (Thursday, March 1) at 5pm.

Priced at £249 for adults, Under 18s £129 and Under 8s just £49, the club confirmed earlier this week there were just under 5,000 of the existing 20,000+ season card holders still to renew.

To renew your season card today, head down to the ticket office, renew online, or by phone on 01484 960 606.