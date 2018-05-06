Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital point in their quest for Premier League survival against champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.

David Wagner's side fought for every ball and put every ounce of energy into the match, and were rewarded by becoming the only domestic team this season to stop City from scoring at home.

And the Town boss was adamant his side deserved the point at the home of the champions due to the monumental effort his players put in to the match.

"It wasn't a stolen point, it was a deserved point," said the boss.

"It was against the champions. They've scored more than 100 goals and we kept a clean sheet, this says enough about the effort and the achievement the players had today.

"I'm proud, over the moon for the dressing room, the players, backroom staff and all the supporters that we were able to collect this point at this very crucial time of the season.

"Before this game we had three big, big opponents and we were two points in front. Now we have two big, big opponents and we are three points in front. I think we will need more. We cannot rely on anybody, we only have to trust ourselves.

"In football - and everybody who supports Huddersfield Town knows this - sometimes the impossible is possible. This looked impossible before kick-off, but the players have done it and made the impossible possible."