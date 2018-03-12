Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were denied two points against Swansea City at the weekend by "inches", according to Town left back Scott Malone.

The Terriers struck the woodwork twice in the crucial clash at the John Smith's Stadium, but were not able to make the breakthrough against 10-man Swansea - a direct relegation rival.

Carlos Carvalhal's side were reduced to 10 men in the 11th minute when Jordan Ayew saw red for a high challenge on Town skipper Jonathan Hogg.

But the Terriers couldn't make the numerical advantage reflect in the scoreline despite having 30 shots at Lukasz Fabianksi's net, with the match ending goalless.

Two of those efforts hit the frame of the goal and the defender himself couldn't convert from two yards after being picked out by a whipped Florent Hadergjonaj cross.

When asked by HTTV if Tom Ince's headed effort rebounding off the post in the final minutes made Malone realise it wasn't to be the Terriers day, he responded: "I thought it wasn’t our day when I should have scored from two yards out and I missed it - that should have gone in. That was poor from me.

"I didn't see it till late - I could have gone with my body and pushed it in but I chose my foot and it didn't go in.

"But Steve [Mounie]'s one was a good save on to the bar, Ince's header hits the post - it's inches that's cost us the extra two points."

Town dominated the match with 81 per cent of possession, with Swansea content to clear the ball as far away from their net as soon as they went down to 10 men.

But ex-Fulham defender Malone believes the game would have been similar even without the early dismissal.

He said: "I thought we started really well anyway.

"In my opinion, the game would have gone that way - maybe not with as much possession or as many chances - but I think the game would have gone that way anyway because of the way we started - even with 11v11.

"But they went down to 10 and they got deeper and deeper.

"They were clearing it out of play from the 15th minute - that's the way the game went.

"It did became difficult, but we had the chances and on another day it could have been two or three."