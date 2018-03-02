Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are becoming an adaptable competitor in the Premier League – but they can’t afford to lose focus against Tottenham Hotstpur for even a second.

That’s the message from head coach David Wagner as Town head to Wembley for the first time since their Championship Play-off final victory over Reading which earned them promotion to the top flight.

Spurs gave Wagner’s side a 4-0 hiding at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier in the season, but the German believes that has no bearing on how his side approach this particular next test.

“To be honest, I think we learn lessons every single day and every single match we play in the Premier League, not just from one match (like when we played Spurs before),” he said.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“This is because we are so inexperienced and I think what the players have shown – and this is great to see – is that they are able to adapt and they are able to adapt quickly.”

Harry Kane netted two of his 24 Premier League goals in the first meeting between the two sides, while Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko were also on target.

Spurs are joint third on the list of top goalscorers in the top flight and are fresh from a 6-1 pummelling of Rochdale in the FA Cup.

“In the first game I think they have shown us what a strong side they are and that they can use every single minor mistake and are able to score.

“So you have to be focused for every single second as well – don’t give them any little chance because they can hurt you in these situations.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner would not be drawn on what formation he might employ to thwart Spurs, who have been prevented from scoring at the national stadium just once all season – by Swansea City who played three at the back.

“We have found different set-ups against the top teams in the past and we will see what we will do on Saturday,” said the boss, who has Chris Lowe (ankle) and Phil Billing (illness) available again.

“It was a big, big lesson we got in the first game (against Spurs) – a lesson which helped us in the rest of the games this season.”