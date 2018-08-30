The video will start in 8 Cancel

Everton could be without five key men for the visit of Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Marco Silva's side face the Terriers in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday, but the Portuguese manager may have some difficult decisions to make as a number of stars could be sidelined with knocks.

In addition, Brazilian forward Richarlison will also watch from the stands after being sent off in the Toffees' last Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth for an attempted head butt on Cherries defender Adam Smith.

Veteran centre back Phil Jagielka will join the 21-year-old on the sidelines due to injury, while there are also concerns over winger Ademola Lookman, midfielders Andre Gomes and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Rotherham United yesterday, which the Toffees won 3-1, Everton released a statement on their club website over the injured quintet.

The statement read: "Idrissa Gana Gueye strained a knee in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium and is ruled out of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Rotherham United.

"A groin problem has also ruled out Ademola Lookman, while deadline day arrival Andre Gomes has suffered a minor setback in his return from a hamstring injury and is expected to miss a further three weeks.

"Fellow summer signing Bernard picked up a muscle strain in training and will be assessed tomorrow.

"Club captain Phil Jagielka has sustained a knee cartilage injury and will be sidelined for the next three weeks."