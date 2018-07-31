Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s just over a week to the closure of the summer transfer window and speculation seems to be heightening by the hour.

But Huddersfield Town fans should not get excited about the club’s supposed interest in Newcastle United wingman Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian international has been suggested as a Town target, but my sources believe that is way off the mark.

While Town have not ruled out any further incoming transfers, I understand the 26-year-old Newcastle player is far from the forefront of any thinking at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Head coach David Wagner has made it clear Town don’t need to put themselves under pressure to make extra signings before the Premier League season which kicks off against Chelsea a week on Saturday.

That doesn’t mean he’s taking his eye off the ball, far from it, but it appears Atsu is not a realistic link.

Atsu made 31 appearances for Newcastle last season before going into surgery to correct a knee injury.

Newcastle are now being linked with Club Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, who has also previously been linked with Town.