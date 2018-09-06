Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals have taken a break from domestic football this week as the international sides reconvene for the first time after the 2018 World Cup.

A number of national teams are taking part in friendly fixtures over the next two weeks, with some also facing a first run out in the newly-organised UEFA Nations League.

The Terriers have had five men called up to their respective nations, however regular Denmark representatives Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have not been selected due to contract dispute between the DBU and Danish players' union.

Ramadan Sobhi was named in the Egypt squad but has since had to return to England due to injury, while Aaron Mooy has been picked for Australia's training camp in Turkey.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Isaac Mbenza have been chosen to represent Slovenia Under 21s and Belgium Under 21s respectively, while Steve Mounie faces an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Benin against Togo.

Town return to action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 15, but will once again have their domestic season halted in early October due to the next international break.

Here are the other international dates to look out for throughout the year:

International breaks 2018/19

September 3-11

October 8-16

November 12-20

January 5 - February 1 (Asian Cup)

March 18-26