The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal felt aggrieved with Jordan Ayew's dismissal which left his side down to ten-men for the majority of the scoreless draw with Huddersfield Town.

The Ghanaian forward was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver in the 11th minute following his studs-up challenge on Town's Jonathan Hogg.

And Carvalhal, whose side defended stubbornly to clinch a crucial point at the John Smith's Stadium, claimed Hogg was just as guilty of any foul play as Ayew was.

"I saw a situation that was to me not a red card," Carvalhal said. "Now I've seen the video, it's more easy to talk.

"Two players challenged very hard for the ball, exactly in the same position with the feet, two players, exactly the same.

"What my player did and the Huddersfield player did was exactly the same. You will see on the image. Both exactly the same position.

"If it's a red card, a red card to both players or not a red card to any player. That's my view from the video.

"I must respect the decision. We will analyse with some experts to help us if we have reasons or not to appeal, but let's see, I don't know."

Swansea's turnaround under Carvalhal has been impressive and they have now lost only once in 14 matches in all competitions.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On the backs-against-the-wall draw at the John Smith's Stadium, Carvalhal said: "It was a massive point.

“If before the game it was a good point, after the game it was massive because of the circumstances of the game.

"My players, individually and collectively, showed real character against a team that is not easy to play against."

Swansea goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski produced a brilliant save to push Steve Mounie's second-half volley on to the crossbar and Huddersfield forward Tom Ince's header bounced against a post in the final minute.

"At the end we achieved one point against a team who did a lot to achieve the three points," Carvalhal added.

"We did a lot because we showed fight and character. We are really happy. This is one point where the taste is better sometimes than three points."