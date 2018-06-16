Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is looking forward to a West Yorkshire return this year as Cardiff City take on the Terriers in the Premier League.

Yesterday's fixture announcement revealed the Bluebirds will travel to the John Smith's Stadium on August 25 and Warnock is excited to revisit his former stomping ground.

The boss managed Town from 1993 to 1995 and took the Terriers from Division Two to Division One via the play-offs in his final season at the helm.

After the Premier League's 2018/19 fixture announcement, Warnock admitted it would be hard for the newly-promoted Bluebirds in the top flight, but he is looking forward to returning to Town.

He told Wales Online : "They're all tough really [the fixtures], but you look at the top six and you always think they're formidable.

"Bournemouth have just bought a player we were looking at actually, but it was more than what our budget is.

"It will be tough. Bournemouth have done it as you want to do. They've got into the Premier League, they've invested very cleverly, Eddie (Howe) has done a great job and steadied the ship and they've gone from strength to strength.

"I'm looking forward to going and having a chat with him.

"And then Newcastle at home — we couldn't wish for a better home game. Josh Murphy against his twin (Jacob)! It will be a full house without a shadow of a doubt.

"And it'll be great to go to my old club Huddersfield before we start the September where it's 'look away!' — when you look at Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

"But that's what we're here for. If you'd said to our fans 12 months ago that in September we're going to play Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City they'd have thought we're in cuckoo land. But let's enjoy it, let's go.

"Crystal Palace on Boxing Day is a nice one for me, I've got a lot of mates up there and it will be bouncing up there at Christmas. It's always a good atmosphere.

"We're going to be underdogs everywhere we go but with the players I'm bringing in, I think we can give everyone a good run for their money.

"There are exciting times ahead. If the fans can be formidable, especially at home, then miracles can happen. We proved that last year."

Warnock went on to discuss the budget at Cardiff, which he admitted was minimal in comparison to that of the Terriers.

"I would like another wide player, striker and definitely a midfield player," he added. "Maybe two of them.

"My defence is my least concern to be honest. If I have to forego not signing a defender but instead get a player in midfield, I'd look at that. The defence has got us this far and I'm confident in those lads.

"We'll wait and see what comes off with the budget.

"Vincent [Tan, owner] doesn't mind me saying that our budget will be just over half of what Huddersfield's is, to give you some comparison.

"But that's not going to disappointment me. We've got a good groups of lads and I'm bringing in players to fit into that, I won't disrupt it or bring people who can't fit into the mould."