Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fought back from a goal behind to claim a point against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Terriers went behind due to a Jonas Lossl own goal following Solly March's tame left-footed shot, but hit back immediately through top scorer Steve Mounie.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the second half at the Amex Stadium as Davy Propper was dismissed for a challenge on Jonathan Hogg, but Town couldn't quite make their numerical advantage count and convert a winner.

Here Rory Benson looks at five things he learned on the south coast.

1. Town show their Terrier spirit at the perfect time

After a shocking start to the match, Town were able to show the fighting spirit that brought them to the Premier League, battling their way back into a clash they looked dead and buried in.

Of course the Terriers were helped by a poor Shane Duffy back pass, but the way in which they had responded to going 1-0 down was commendable.

At the business end of the season teams need to show character and not let their heads drop should they find themselves in a losing position – Town have that character in abundance.

2. No better player could have scored for Town

Much had been made of Town's lack of goals in recent weeks, with the Terriers' last strike coming seven hours and six minutes of football before Steve Mounie's goal at the Amex.

But Duffy's back pass could not have fallen to the feet of a better player – not only because of the Benin international's composure in front of goal, but because of the confidence it will give him heading into the final five fixtures.

The striker's goals have come in fits and starts this season, but the 23-year-old has tended to score either two in a match or in consecutive matches.

That suggests that when he is confident, he is more likely to score again – and the goal on the south coast should boost that confidence heading into next week's home match against Watford.

3. Injuries could prove costly

Town lost Jonathan Hogg to injury in the second half after the solid central midfielder took the full force of Propper's tackle on the shin.

With Danny Williams already out for the rest of the season with a broken leg, David Wagner will be praying his other defensive midfield option will not suffer the same fate.

That would leave Town with little alternative but to play Philip Billing and Aaron Mooy in the heart of the midfield, but both are more attack-minded than the injured pair.

In addition, the injury to Elias Kachunga last week limits Town attacking choices.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

4. It's one point gained

Town may have failed to break down the 10 men of Brighton, but once again it has been a surprisingly good weekend for the Terriers.

Newcastle United were the only team in the bottom half to claim a win on Saturday and, although you do not want to be relying on other teams, if Town can continue to match scores as they did yesterday, they will be safe.

Wagner will be setting his team up to claim a crucial win against Watford next weekend, but as long as their score isn't bettered by one of their rivals, a draw would see them edge another week closer to survival.

5. Brighton aren't safe yet

Town's point at the Amex Stadium also keeps the Seagulls in the relegation scrap for another week.

Although Chris Hughton's men are expected to pick up more points in the run in and ultimately be safe, a solitary point at home to Town will feel like an opportunity missed.

That will put pressure on Town's fellow promoted side in their coming matches and with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool to come before the end of the season, it may be a struggle for the Seagulls to pick up those final points.