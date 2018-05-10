Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were not enough superlatives for Huddersfield Town fans to sum up their sides heroic performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of the game, David Wagner's side only needed a point to guarantee their Premier League status but it was the manner in which it was achieved which really stood out for fans.

After Laurent Depoitre’s strike was cancelled out by Marcos Alonso's fluky equaliser, the Terriers defended valiantly to hold on for the draw they needed.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from Stamford Bridge.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ady, Longwood

Fantastic, true Terrier Spirit, we rode our luck at times but the effort put in by everyone was immense and we were well worth the point.

Town fans did the club proud, you could hear them all through the game. Proud to be a Terrier !

John, Dearne Valley

Unbelievable commitment, absolute top draw performances in these last two games.

The players have shown the mercenaries how to put their bodies on the line as well as the required effort and desire.

It's party time on Sunday and a well deserved game for the lads with no pressure.

Saj, Sheffield

Wooow! What a game, I couldn't watch the last 10 minutes so just listened to the radio commentary!

Johnny, Shelley

Absolutely unbelievable. Credit to Wagner and the lads. Never in doubt......

Greg, Worcester

Terrier spirit shone through, backs to the wall at times,bodies on the line. How many premier league managers will look on in envy?

Danny, Outlane

Another amazing performance from the boys, it was tough but the game plan worked again what a time to be a Terrier! Sore throat again tomorrow but who cares!

Bill, Emley

Aaron Mooy’s return to top form in the last two matches has been crucial and if Denmark have two better centre backs than Zanka, they must be some players.

Mark, Lindley

What a night, what a season, what a year! Well done and congratulations to all the players, staff, Dean Hoyle and all the fans as well – lets crack open the champagne.

Mike, Clayton West

Immense, awesome and made me proud – Dean Hoyle said all those years ago 'keep the faith' and we have.

Onwards and upwards - party on Sunday, here we come!

Peter, Whitley Bay

Miraculous, brilliant, determined, organised, resolute, fantastic.....it makes me so proud.

John, Middlesbrough

Brilliant rearguard effort from all the team; Laurent Depoitre deserved his goal for the sheer effort he put in over the match and David Wagner’s tactical genius paid off for second match in succession.

Keith, Netherton

Terrific performance, thoroughly deserve another Premier League season.

Eric, Townsville (Australia)

Just brilliant !!!!!!!!!

Rio, Mirfield

Incredible!!!!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Paul, Perth (Australia)

Absolutely fantastic performance by a truly deserving Premier League side.

Phil, Birstall

Absolutely fantastic from everyone - Terrier Spirit through and through.

Paul, Mirfield

Awesome

Richard, Kirkburton

What a brilliant night - so proud of the whole team. They have such togetherness - what a fantastic season.

Damian, Boston

I was watching the game in Zante and I've never seen defending and togetherness like we showed - a thoroughly deserved the point and second season the Premier League.

Bob, Brighouse

A very gritty performance by the team and management.. Well Done!

Tony, Salendine

I always knew I had a Fairy Godmother and last night she delivered for Town. I will feed off this game for the rest of the summer and look for ward to Premier League football next season.

Kim, Golcar

Incredible defensive performance; we finished up with five full-backs (Tommy Smith, Florent Kongolo, Chris Lowe and Scott Malone) who all looked good on the ball and covered for each other.

Roger, Kirkburton

Incredible - the last time I saw a backs to the wall, laying everything on the line performance like this was when watching 'The Alamo'. The big difference, this has a happy and unbelievable outcome.

Tim, Jersey

Probably the best second-half defensive display in the history of Huddersfield Town. The club have made supporters the proudest and a fantastic achievement which we must savour on Sunday.

John, York

Every player a hero putting their bodies on the line - must have lost a couple of stone whilst viewing but it was absolutely fabulous. Roll on 2018/19!

Jimmy, Golcar

The kind of performance that shows exactly what we've been about for two straight seasons.

I've seen battling Town performances in all four divisions but to play as we have against two teams with so much quality and firepower is a genuine achievement.

David, Wyke

Thank you David Wagner and Dean Hoyle and ALL the players for a great season, looking forward to the party on Sunday!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Garbz, Middlestown & Ascot

Heroic effort from the lads and an unbelievable achievement. Absolutely over the moon! What a night. We showed guts, desire and spirit which is what we are all about.

Credit to the boys, the boss, backroom staff and chairman as well as our awesome fans! UTT! See you next season in the Premier League!

Richard, Sweden

Absolutely brilliant. I'm old enough to remember when Town finished third in the old Division One but this achievement in today's money driven game is magnificent.

Thomas, Umeå (Sweden)

A fantastic team effort! It was almost unbearable to watch on TV. Now I look forward to a visit to Huddersfield next season!

Dave, Gloucester

Absolutely magnificent - rue Terrier Spirit gained the result. I would willingly pay for a T-shirt that

read ''Last year was a fairy tale......this year a miracle''.

Congratulations to Dean Hoyle, the players, back room staff and , of course , us - the supporters. Looking forward to party time and a win against the gunners on Sunday.

Mark, Ossett

Unbelievable. Spirited, hardworking and tenacious.

Roger, Shepley

Outstanding and brilliant with the team having 100% faith in the system and manager.