With Huddersfield Town’s new-signing Alex Pritchard cup-tied for this weekend’s FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Birmingham City, it’s time for Abdelhamid Sabiri to step-up and shine.

The 21-year-old Moroccan has struggled to make an impression since joining the club on a three-year contract from FC Nurnburg at the end of August.

After making his debut for the Terriers in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham United back in September, the attacking midfielder has made only a further six appearances since.

Having impressed against Bolton Wanderers in the last round and coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke, however, Sabiri is surely the man to fill Pritchard’s boots this weekend.

Other players likely to start against the SkyBet Championship strugglers are Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner as they continue their recovery from injury.

Terence Kongolo, who made his Town debut at Bolton Wanderers, could also start alongside Hefele in the heart of the defence – meaning Christopher Schindler and Mathias Zanka Jorgensen should be rested.

Another player who is likely to be rested is Aaron Mooy, who has looked jaded in recent weeks, with Danny Williams likely to inject some much-needed impetus in the middle of the field.

The key questions to contemplate for boss David Wagner are who will start in goal and up front – will Rob Green or Joel Coleman replace Jonas Lossl and will Steve Mounié or Laurent Depoitre lead the line?

Do you agree with the Huddersfield Examiner’s thoughts on David Wagner’s potential starting line-up against Birmingham City? Have your own say with our interactive gadget below...