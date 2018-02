The video will start in 8 Cancel

The January transfer window has slammed shut, with a number of deals being done in the final minutes.

Huddersfield Town said farewell to Joe Lolley and Martin Cranie on the final day, with the pair joining Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough respectively.

Here are all the other moves from this month.

Arsenal

In

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Borussia Dortmund - Undisclosed

Konstantinos Mavropanos - PAS Giannina - Undisclosed

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Man Utd - Swap

Out

Jeff-Reine Adelaide - Angers - Loan

Chuba Akpom - Sint-Truidense - Loan

Krystian Bielik - Walsall - Loan

Francis Coquelin - Valencia - Undisclosed

Mathieu Debuchy - Saint-Etienne - Undisclosed

Olivier Giroud - Chelsea - Undisclosed

Stephy Mavididi - Charlton Athletic - Loan

Marcus McGuane - Barcelona - Undisclosed

Tafari Moore - Wycombe Wanderers - Loan

Julio Pleguezuelo - Gimnastic de Tarragona - Loan

Alexis Sanchez - Man Utd - Swap

Ben Sheaf - Stevenage - Loan

Theo Walcott - Everton - Undisclosed

AFC Bournemouth

In

N/A

Out

Baily Cargill - Partick Thistle - Loan

Mihai Dobre - Rochdale - Loan

Shaun Hobson - Chester - Loan

Connor Mahoney - Barnsley - Loan

Ollie Harfield - Boreham Wood - Loan

Aaron Ramsdale - Chesterfield - Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Warren O'Hora - Bohemians - Undisclosed

Jurgen Locadia - PSV Eindhoven - Undisclosed

Leonardo Ulloa - Leicester - Loan

Out

Soufyan Ahannach - Sparta Rotterdam - Loan

Ben Hall - Notts County - Loan

Kazenga LuaLua - Sunderland - Free

Jordan Maguire-Drew - Coventry City - Loan

Jamie Murphy - Rangers - Loan

Burnley

In

Aaron Lennon - Everton - Undisclosed

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou - Spurs - Loan

Out

Dan Agyei - Blackpool - Loan

Tom Anderson - Doncaster Rovers - Loan

Jimmy Dunne - Accrington Stanley - Loan

Harry Flowers - Guiseley - Undisclosed

Josh Ginnelly - Tranmere Rovers - Loan

Luke Hendrie - Shrewsbury Town - Undisclosed

Alex Whitmore - Chesterfield - Undisclosed

Chelsea

In

Ross Barkley - Everton - Undisclosed

Olivier Giroud - Arsenal - Undisclosed

Emerson Palmieri - Roma - Undisclosed

Out

Michy Batshuayi - Borussia Dortmund - Loan

Jake Clarke-Salter - Sunderland - Loan

Todd Kane - Oxford United - Loan

Kenedy - Newcastle - Loan

Charly Musonda Jr - Celtic - Loan

Baba Rahman - Schalke - Loan

Ike Ugbo - MK Dons - Loan

Crystal Palace

In

Jaroslaw Jach - Zaglebie Lubin - Undisclosed

Erdal Rakip - Benfica - Loan

Out

Noor Husin - Notts County - Undisclosed

Keshi Anderson - Swindon Town - Undisclosed

Andre Coker - Maidstone United - Loan

Sullay Kalkai - Charlton - Loan

Everton

In

Cenk Tosun - Besiktas - Undisclosed

Theo Walcott - Arsenal - Undisclosed

Out

Ross Barkley - Chelsea - Undisclosed

Harry Charsley - Bolton Wanderers - Loan

Louis Gray - Carlisle United - Loan

Gethin Jones - Fleetwood Town - Undisclosed

Aaron Lennon - Burnley - Undisclosed

Ademola Lookman - RB Leipzig - Loan

Boris Mathis - Northampton Town - Loan

Kevin Mirallas - Olympiacos - Loan

Sandro Ramirez - Sevilla - Loan

Liam Walsh - Bristol City - Undisclosed

Huddersfield Town

In

Terence Kongolo - Monaco - Loan

Jack Payne - Oxford Utd - Loan recall

Alex Pritchard - Norwich City - Undisclosed

Out

Jack Boyle - Clyde - Loan

Dylan Cogill - Clyde - Loan

Fraser Horsfall - Kidderminster Harriers - Undisclosed

Danny Kane - Cork City - Undisclosed

Jack Payne - Blackburn Rovers - Loan

Ryan Schofield - AFC Telford - Loan

Tadhg Ryan - Released

Cedwyn Scott - Dundee - Undisclosed

Joe Lolley - Nottingham Forest - Undisclosed

Martin Cranie - Middlesbrough - Undisclosed

Leicester City

In

Fousseni Diabate - Gazalec Ajaccio - Undisclosed

Callum Wright - Blackburn Rovers - Undisclosed

Out

Ahmed Musa - CSKA Moscow - Loan

Raul Uche - Real Betis - Loan

Leonardo Ulloa - Leicester - Loan

Liverpool

In

Tony Gallacher - Falkirk - Undisclosed

Virgil van Dijk - Southampton - Undisclosed

Out

Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United - Undisclosed

Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona - Undisclosed

Ovie Ejaria - Sunderland - Loan

Marko Grujic - Cardiff City - Loan

Lloyd Jones - Luton Town - Undisclosed

Ryan Kent - Bristol City - Loan

Daniel Sturridge - West Brom - Loan

Matty Virtue - Notts County - Loan

Corey Whelan - Yeovil Town - Loan

Manchester City

In

Jack Harrison - New York City - Undisclosed

Aymeric Laporte - Athletic Bilbao - Undisclosed

Out

Kean Bryan - Oldham Athletic - Loan

Isaac Buckley - Oxford United - Loan

Jacob Davenport - Burton Albion - Loan

Shay Facey - Northampton Town - Undisclosed

Jack Harrison - Middlesbrough - Loan

Marlos Moreno - Flamengo - Loan

Ashley Smith-Brown - Oxford United - Loan

Manchester United

In

Matej Kovar - FC Slovacko - Undisclosed

Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal - Swap

Matty Willock - Utrecht - Loan return

Out

James Wilson - Sheffield United - Loan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal - Swap

Alex Tuanzebe - Aston Villa - Loan

Matty Willock - St Johnstone - Loan

Charlie Scott - Hamilton Academical - Loan

Demi Mitchell - Hearts - Loan

Newcastle United

In

Kenedy - Chelsea - Loan

Martin Dubravka - Sparta Prague - Loan

Out

Adam Armstrong - Blackburn Rovers - Loan

Dan Barlaser - Crewe Alexandra - Loan

Kyle Cameron - Queen of the South - Loan

Lewis McNall - Gateshead - Loan

Ivan Toney - Scunthorpe United - Loan

Callum Williams - Gateshead - Loan

Rolando Aarons - Hellas Verona - Loan

Southampton

In

Guido Carrillo - Monaco - Undisclosed

Out

Marcus Barnes - Yeovil Town - Loan

Ryan Seager - Yeovil - Loan

Matt Targett - Fulham - Loan

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool - Undisclosed

Stoke City

In

Moritz Bauer - Rubin Kazan - Undisclosed

Moussa Niakate - Paris FC - Undisclosed

Badou Ndiaye - Galatasaray - 16m euros

Kostas Stafylidis - Augsburg - Loan

Out

Jake Dunwoody - Curzon Ashton - Loan

Harry Souttar - Ross County - Loan

Josh Tymon - MK Dons - Loan

Swansea City

In

Andre Ayew - West Ham - Undisclosed

Out

Ryan Blair - Falkirk - Loan

Jay Fulton - Wigan - Loan

Adam King - Mansfield - Loan

Roque Mesa - Sevilla - Loan

Tyler Reid - Newport County - Loan

Joe Rodon - Cheltenham Town - Loan

Josh Sheehan - Newport County - Free

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Lucas Moura - Paris Saint-Germain - Undisclosed

Out

Luke Amos - Stevenage - Loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers - Ipswich Town - Loan

Marcus Edwards - Norwich City - Loan

Ryan Loft - Exeter City - Loan

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou - Burnley - Loan

Anton Walkes - Portsmouth - Loan

Watford

In

Pontus Dahlberg - IFK Gothenburg - Undisclosed

Gerard Deulofeu - Barcelona - Loan

Dodi Lukebakio - Charleroi - Undisclosed

Didier Ndong - Sunderland - Loan

Out

Brandon Mason - Dundee United - Loan

Alex Jakubiak - Falkirk - Loan

Michael Folivi - Boreham Wood - Loan

Charlie Rowan - Accrington Stanley - Loan

Brice Dja Djedje - RC Lens - Loan

Randell Williams - Wycombe Wanderers - Loan

Mauro Zarate - Velez Sarsfield - Loan

Isaac Success - Malaga - Loan

Costel Pantilimon - Nottingham Forest - Loan

Pontus Dahlberg - IFK Gothenburg - Loan

West Brom

In

Ali Gabr - Zamalek - Loan

Daniel Sturridge - Liverpool - Loan

Out

Tahvon Campbell - Forest Green Rovers - Loan

Shaun Donnellan - Yeovil - Undisclosed

Kyle Edwards - Exeter City - Loan

Kyle Howkins - Port Vale - Loan

Jasko Keranovic - Kilmarnock - Loan

Max Melbourne - Ross County - Loan

Tyler Roberts - Leeds - Undisclosed

West Ham

In

Joao Mario - Inter Milan - Loan

Out

Moses Makasi - Plymouth Argyle - Loan

Reece Oxford - Borussia Moenchengladbach - Loan

Diafra Sakho - Rennes - Undisclosed

Martin Samuelsen - Burton Albion - Loan