Watford FC manager Javi Gracia is keen for his side to put their patch of recent poor form behind them as the Hornets visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Golden Boys have not won in four league matches and have not tasted victory away from home since November 25, when they claimed a 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

And although Watford are nine points clear of the drop in 12th, Gracia is keen for his side to lighten the mood at Vicarage Road with a win in a "very important" match at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

On the mood in the Watford squad, Gracia told the Watford Observer: “The players do not feel good this week because they know in the last two games we have lost and had very good chances to take five more points.

“In the last four games, we didn’t win and every game you feel you need more to win a game. I feel the players are not good in this moment and they do not feel well.

“But I feel they are concentrated and are looking forward to the next game. The players are training really well and are working hard on the situations we need to improve.

“I feel the ambition and desire is there from the players, but it is true in these games there were moments where we didn't do a good job.”

On the weekend clash with Town, the former Villarreal boss continued: “The next game against Huddersfield is very important for us and for them.

“I don’t think they need the points more than us or we need them more than they do.

“That is the mentality for the next game and we need to compete because we need the points.”

He added: “We know the next game will be a very tough one, but there are only five games until the end of the season and we need to do our best to improve.

“It is just little things which have stopped us getting more points.

“I never mind if the team we are going to play need the points or what their situation is. I prefer to prepare for the next game as I usually do and do the best we can.

“I don’t think about what the other teams need to do or what their position in the table is.”