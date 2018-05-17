Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is excited about playing for Denmark in the World Cup this summer.

The 29-year-old will join up with the Danish squad ahead of the tournament in Russia where he’ll come up against a familiar face in teammate and Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy.

On the upcoming World Cup, Jonas Lossl said: "I'm really looking forward to it. It's nice to be able to think about that now. I join up on the 22nd, and Australia is our second game.

"I will have to give my teammates some pointers because we'll need to get three points against Australia. It is a good group for us and so hopefully we'll be able to get through it and go on to the next round.

"This is the highest level I have played on and the best season I have had so far. I am coming into it on a high and I'm at the top of my level.

"I am very pleased with that and hopefully that'll benefit the team whether I play or not."

Lossl has made some important saves this season, and none more so than the save he made at Chelsea, helping Town gain a point at Stamford Bridge and ultimately keep the club in England's top division.

On that save Lossl said: "I think that save against Chelsea there was like ten of us involved in the end with it. I have watched it back a few times, just a few."

Lossl has quickly become a fans’ favourite at the club, and he gave a special mention to the supporters who have been great with him all season.

He said: “The atmosphere in the last five days has been amazing and seeing the team go out there and performing on that level after the last few days we have had has been unbelievable.

"This has honestly been a dream to come here, this is everything I dreamed about when I came to the club. I am a very happy man right now.

"The fans have been good to me for a welcome, it has helped me settle in very quickly and I think the support around the team but also in the team is great."

The Danish international has played in every league game this season including Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

On that game Lossl said: "I don't want to be greedy and say we could've got some points but we played a really good game.

"Honestly you could wonder if everyone was going to be there today but we have shown up, which was fantastic."

Finally Lossl wanted to pay his own tribute to Town's head coach David Wagner.

He said: "He has just been brilliant. I have big respect for him, he has done well, and I am thankful to him for giving me this opportunity and trusting in me.

"I have played all the games under him and his style of game suits me perfectly."