Huddersfield Town pair Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen could feature for Denmark tonight as the Scandinavian side step up their preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

The Danes take on Sweden in a Nordic derby in Stockholm before both nations head to Russia later in the month for football's biggest competition.

The match kicks off at the Friends Arena at 6.45pm GMT.

Zanka and Lossl have both made the DBU's 27-man preliminary squad for the tournament and are in contention for minutes tonight, but manager Age Hareide must trim his side to 23 by June 4.

Both Town men are likely to retain their spots however, with the pair missing just one qualifying match between them on the way to the finals.

Lossl did not make an appearance in qualifying though, while Zanka was restricted to 128 minutes of playing time in the Danes' 12 matches.

One man who will definitely not feature for Denmark tonight is former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, who suffered a thigh injury while in action for Rosenborg last week.

The Scandinavian side do still have Premier League stars Christian Eriksen, Andres Christensen and Kasper Schmeichel to call upon however.