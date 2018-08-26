Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Jonas Lossl was pleased to be back in goal even though it was at the cost of an injury to rival No1 Ben Hamer.

Town summer signing Hamer has had the keeper’s shirt from the start of the season, and Lossl has had to make do with a place on the bench.

However, the Danish international got his first chance of the new season after replacing the injured Hamer as a first-half substitute in Town’s goalless draw with Cardiff.

Lossl was an ever present last season for Town, playing in every Premier League game.

On coming on for his first game of the campaign, Lossl said: “I was sitting out there like I have for the last couple of games just waiting for my chance.

“It is unfortunate for Ben, and we will have to see how serious his injury is, but I was ready, and in the end it was a fantastic feeling coming back.

“It is the joy of my life to play so it was difficult to sit out and watch. I hate it.

“I am always determined to play, and hope I showed that last season as well. I just love to be in there and I want to be in there for every game.

“I feel tip-top and great, and ready to stay in there. Hopefully I have shown the manager that I am ready and we will see.”

Lossl said he was disappointed Town couldn’t take the three points from the game, though they had to play for the last half hour with 10 men after Jonathan Hogg’s dismissal.

“I think the coach said it very well after the game, after 60 to 65 minutes we all thought it was going to be the game to get the three points. In the end I am standing here with only one point.”

Lossl added: “I thought we did what we were supposed to. We played well to begin with and, the end, I am happy to take the one point taking into consideration how the game went and what happened.”

The 29-year-old stopper remained positive and said people have to remember who and what Town have faced in their first three games. He believes Town can once again beat the drop.

He said: “Historically it is a bigger challenge the second season. On the other hand, we have a lot of players with experience of playing in this league from last season. So we should be able to use those, but it will be a great achievement if and when we stay up again.

“We have played Chelsea, Manchester City and Cardiff with one man down, we need to remember that, we need to play a few more games before concluding anything.

“I went into this game hoping and saying that the season starts now and we we’re going to get three points.

“You couldn’t plan for three points in the first two games, you could only hope for it and it didn’t happen.

“Everyone hoped that we were going to go away from this one with more points, but the match went like it did. We need to be satisfied with it and now build on what we have.

“I am 100% confident in the team. I need to be positive, we have some great attacking players and a good match plan. We need to take into consideration what has happened in these first three games.”