Jonas Lossl will return to Huddersfield Town's starting line up on Tuesday for the Terriers' Carabao Cup second-round clash at Stoke City.

The first-choice keeper had been sidelined for the first three Premier League matches of the season as the Denmark international looked to rebuild his fitness after 2018 World Cup commitments extended his summer holidays.

Lossl returned to the team last time out however, replacing Ben Hamer in goal after the former Leicester City man was injured in a collision with Cardiff City's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing at the John Smith's Stadium.

And although the knock does not look to have damaged Hamer's ligaments, David Wagner revealed that it would be the Dane who will start between the sticks at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night.

The head coach said: "It is for sure the case that Jonas will play, but this would be the case even if Ben Hamer was able to finish the game today - that Jonas will start on Tuesday.

"Now with Ben's injury, he got a knock and it looks like the ligaments are fine but this is what we have to find out after further investigations.

"I can't really answer how serious his injury is but it looks like, at the minute, it's not an injury to the ligaments which is important."

On the match itself, Wagner added: "I think this is probably the most difficult draw we can face in the cup, other than the Premier League clubs in the north section.

"They have a lot of very experienced, very good players who have played on the highest level, but this does not change that we wlike to be successful against them.

"We know what will face us.

"They have a lot of players and a lot of options, so we can't be focused on individuals because nobody knows what they will do.

"But we have to be focused on their idea and style of football."