Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg and head coach David Wagner have been named in Robbie Savage's alternative team of the season - with the Town supporters scooping the best fans prize.

The former Manchester United midfielder had predicted Town to be relegated this term, but admitted he had to eat humble pie after the Terriers achieved Premier League safety with back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Chelsea.

And the former player turned pundit conceded that Wagner's achievement with last year's Championship play-off victors meant that he had to be included in the side, which consisted of players and managers from any team outside the top six.

"In a crowded field, it seems unforgivable not to give the award to Sean Dyche for leading Burnley into Europe," Savage wrote in the Mirror.

"Or to Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace for overcoming their terrible start. Or to Chris Hughton for steering Brighton to safety. Or to Rafa Benitez for holding his nerve at Newcastle with largely the same squad who won the Championship last year.

"But I tipped Huddersfield to go down, so it's only right and proper that I should accept a large serving of humble pie.

"With three games left, I thought the Terriers were cooked – but Wagner organised them, motivated them and galvanised them to keep a clean sheet at Manchester City and draw 1-1 at Chelsea.

"What a save, what a fantastic achievement for Huddersfield to stay up."

Joining the Town boss in Savage's alternative team of the season is midfield engine Hogg.

The former Watford man has been outstanding in the centre of the Terriers' midfield this year, linking up with Aaron Mooy for a second season to form a solid base in front of the back four.

On Town's combative midfielder, Savage wrote: "Every team needs a selfless grafter, and he led Huddersfield's path to survival by squeezing every last drop from the tank."

Finally, Town's supporters won the 'best fans' prize from Savage, with the BBC pundit impressed with their performances both at home and away.

He wrote: "You would have to go a long, long way to feel a better atmosphere than a Champions League night in the knockout stages at Anfield, but whenever I've seen Huddersfield, their fans have always been fantastic – home or away."